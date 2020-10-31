Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held

Police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered theft motorcycle and cash from their possession here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered theft motorcycle and cash from their possession here on Saturday.

According to police sources, taking action on rising incidents of motorcycle theft, the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan formed a special team under the supervision of SP City Division Masood Ahmed to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted Khalid alias Khalidi gang and arrested three criminals including the ring leader Khalid alias Khalidi s/o Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Abdullah s/o Yamin and Umer Farooq s/o Abdul Qadir.

Police have also recovered a theft motorcycle and cash Rs 70,000 from their possession. SHO Dehli Gate police station SI Zia-Ul-Rehman told journalists that the arrested criminals have confessed eight cases of motorcycle theft at different police stations. He said that further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected.