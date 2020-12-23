Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovered theft motorcycle,cash, arms and ammunation from their custody, informed a Police spokesman.

According to him, Perwadhai Police in a raid, busted a bike lifter gang and managed to net bike lifters namely Muhammad Asif, Ahmed and Kamran and recovered two stolen motorcycles, cash of Rs.

60,500, four mobile phones, arms and ammunition from their possession.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.