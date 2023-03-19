UrduPoint.com

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Three Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Qutabpur police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the Qutabpur police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Omer Farooq launched a crackdown against the criminals involved in stealing motorcycles and other vehicles. The police busted the notorious Shama gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Muhammad islam alias Shama and two others.

The police have also recovered four stolen motorcycles, one loader rickshaw and cash Rs 100,000 from their possession by tracing ten cases from the arrested criminals.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the criminals, police sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

