Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Three Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held

Seetal Mari police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three criminals besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession during a raid conducted here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Seetal Mari police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three criminals besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession during a raid conducted here on Saturday.

According to police sources, the city police under the supervision of CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana striving hard to ensure a crime free society through a special crackdown against criminals continued across the district on daily basis.

Under the vision of the CPO, the Seetal Mari police have busted Zaffar Iqbal gang involved in motorcycle theft and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Zaffar Iqbal, Shakeel and Abu Huraira.

Police have recovered stolen valuables including eleven motorcycles, mobile phones and cash Rs 150,000 from their possession by tracing 15 cases, however, further investigations were underway for more recoveries from them, police sources added.

