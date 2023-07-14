Open Menu

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Three Held

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Mumtazabad police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three of its members besides recovering stolen motorcycles during a special operation launched here on Friday.

According to police sources, the Mumtazabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Rehman Gull carried launched the operation against the criminals involved in motorcycle theft cases in the area.

The police team busted the notorious Kamran alias Kami gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Kamran alias Kami, Ahsan Naveed and Rasheed.

The police have recovered eight stolen motorcycles, Rs 100,000 in cash and weapons from their possession. Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the criminals, police sources added.

