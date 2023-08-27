Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Old Kotwali police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the Old Kotwali police under the supervision of SP Gulgasht division Babar Javed Joiya launched a crackdown against motorcycle lifters and busted Usman alias Ganja gang.

The police arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Usman s/o Bilal, Mudasir and Hammad Raza.

The police recovered ten stolen motorcycles of worth Rs 500,000 by tracing ten cases from them. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.