Open Menu

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Three Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Old Kotwali police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the Old Kotwali police under the supervision of SP Gulgasht division Babar Javed Joiya launched a crackdown against motorcycle lifters and busted Usman alias Ganja gang.

The police arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Usman s/o Bilal, Mudasir and Hammad Raza.

The police recovered ten stolen motorcycles of worth Rs 500,000 by tracing ten cases from them. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government ..

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government entities

2 hours ago
 Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national ..

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national efforts to create a sustainab ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

3 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

6 hours ago
Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

7 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

8 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

13 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan