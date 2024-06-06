Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held

Qutabpur police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police launched a crackdown against the criminals involved in stealing motorcycles and other valuables in premises of Qutabpur police station.

The police busted the notorious Musa alias Munir gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Muhammad Musa alias Munir, Usman and Muhammad Shamshad.

The police recovered stolen valuables including five motorcycles and cash from their possession by tracing ten cases from them. Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.