Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Three Motorbikes Recovered In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:09 PM

Police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered theft motorcycle and weapons from their possession here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered theft motorcycle and weapons from their possession here on Thursday.

According to police sources, taking action on rising incidents of motorcycle theft, a special team was formed under the supervision of Superintendent Police Gulgasht Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted Zameer alias Zameera gang and arrested two criminals, including the ring leader Zameer Hussain s/o Haq Nawaz and Sabir Hussain s/o Manzoor Hussain.

Police have also recovered three theft motorcycles and one rifle from their possession. The criminals have confessed four cases, however, investigations were underway and more recoveries were accepted, police sources added.

