Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Two Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 04:16 PM

New Multan police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and recovered theft auto-rickshaws and motorcycles during a crackdown launched here on Monday

According to police sources, taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle and auto-rickshaw theft, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider directed New Multan police to launch a special crackdown against the gang.

The police team, under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Hassan Jehangir, launched the crackdown and busted Rafi gang. The police arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Muhammad Rafi and Amir Ali and recovered cash Rs 50,000, two motorcycles, two auto-rickshaws and three mobile phones from their possession while tracing eight cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the accused and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

Multan Police Mobile Amir Ali From

