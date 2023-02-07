Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The City Shujabad police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested its two accused members, besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the City Shujabad police under the supervision of SP Sadar Division, Babar Javed Joiya launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police busted the notorious Sajid Hansla Gang and arrested two members of the gang, including ring leader Sajid s/o Ramzan and Imran s/o Allah Diwaya.

The police have recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 900,000. The valuables include four motorcycles, one engine, tyres, Rs 315,000 in cash and others by tracing 19 cases from the arrested criminals.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.