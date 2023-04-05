Close
Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Two Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Jalalpur city police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang with the arrest of its two members yielding recovery of stolen motorcycles from their possession in an operation here Wednesday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the City Jalalpur police under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Aziz Ahmed launched a crackdown against criminals.

Police arrested two members of the notorious Zubair including the ring leader Zubair and Hasim and recovered seven motorcycles worth a million of Rupees from their possession.

More recoveries were expected in the wake of further investigations, police sources said.

