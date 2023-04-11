Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Chehlyak police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested its two members besides, recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Qazi Ali Raza to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the wanted Hassan Tariq Gang and arrested its two members including the ring leader Hassan Tariq and Amir Waseem. The police also recovered four stolen motorcycles and cash Rs 125,000 from their possession by tracing nine cases.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.