Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Two Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Chehlyak police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested its two members besides, recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Qazi Ali Raza to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the wanted Hassan Tariq Gang and arrested its two members including the ring leader Hassan Tariq and Amir Waseem. The police also recovered four stolen motorcycles and cash Rs 125,000 from their possession by tracing nine cases.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indi ..

Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indigenous energy resources

9 minutes ago
 UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Grou ..

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses relations with Aze ..

26 minutes ago
 PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

55 minutes ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

1 hour ago
 Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

2 hours ago
 The Premiere Of The Play Â«FragiÂ» Took Place In K ..

The Premiere Of The Play Â«FragiÂ» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.