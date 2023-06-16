Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Mumtazabad police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two members yielding recovery of stolen motorcycles here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Mumtazabad police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two members yielding recovery of stolen motorcycles here on Friday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted Shakir gang and arrested two members including the ring leader Muhammad Shakir and Muhammad Ali.

Police have also recovered eleven stolen motorcycles from their possession by tracing eleven theft cases from them.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

