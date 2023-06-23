Open Menu

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Two Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Jalilabad police busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

According to police , the police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Mudasir Hussain Shah launched a crackdown against the criminals involved in motorcycle theft.

The police busted the notorious Waseema Gang and arrested its two members including the ring leader Muhammad Waseem alias Waseema and Talat Shafique.

The police also recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession by tracing eight cases, however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, the police added.

