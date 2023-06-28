Open Menu

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Two Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Mumtazabad police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter, robber gang and arrested two members of the gang besides recovering stolen and looted motorcycles from their possession during a special operation launched here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a special team of Mumtazabad police station led by Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Rehman Gull launched an operation against the criminals involved in motorcycle snatching and theft in the area. The police team busted the notorious Aslam Oad Gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Muhammad Aslam Oad and Muhammad Akram.

The police have also recovered 10 stolen and looted motorcycles, cash Rs 100,000 and weapons from their possession by tracing 25 cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

