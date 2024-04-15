Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Two Held
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Dehli Gate police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two criminals besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Dehli Gate police launched a special crackdown against the criminals involved in stealing motorcycles.
The police busted the notorious Zeeshan gang and arrested two criminals of the gang including the ring leader Zeeshan s/o Manzoor and Rehan s/o Akram.
The police also recovered stolen valuables of worth Rs 2.8 million including 12 motorcycles, jewllery and cash from their possession by tracing 12 cases from them.
Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.
Recent Stories
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight arrested for selling Roti, Naan at high price38 seconds ago
-
CM condoles loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident42 seconds ago
-
Irrigation deptt reports high level flood in river Swat, Panjkora44 seconds ago
-
Police conducted search operation, 185 suspects questioned47 seconds ago
-
CM visits Govt Girls High School Murree, reviews arrangements51 seconds ago
-
Capital embraces normalcy after natives return11 minutes ago
-
CM sets up emergency flood control room11 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for displaying arms on social media11 minutes ago
-
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder20 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast more rains-wind/thunderstorm during this week with occasional gaps21 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Baisakhi festival concluded21 minutes ago
-
Dry, cloudy weather forecast in Sukkur Division21 minutes ago