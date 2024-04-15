Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Dehli Gate police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two criminals besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Dehli Gate police launched a special crackdown against the criminals involved in stealing motorcycles.

The police busted the notorious Zeeshan gang and arrested two criminals of the gang including the ring leader Zeeshan s/o Manzoor and Rehan s/o Akram.

The police also recovered stolen valuables of worth Rs 2.8 million including 12 motorcycles, jewllery and cash from their possession by tracing 12 cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.