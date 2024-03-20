Motorcycle lifter gang held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested a motorcycle lifter gang including leader and recovered eight motorcycles,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,police teams raided different police stations and netted three members of Umair Alias Billa gang including Muhammad Umair,Shahzad and Muhammad Hussain.

The looted eight motorcycles were recovered, worth Rs 1.6 million from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.