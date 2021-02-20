Motorcycle lifter gang led by cop busted in Attock

Attock Police busted a four member intercity gang of motorcycle thieves which was being operated by a police constable and recovered as many as ten stolen motorcycles from their possession

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Attock Police busted a four member intercity gang of motorcycle thieves which was being operated by a police constable and recovered as many as ten stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Talking to media, Hazro circle Sub divisional Police officer (SDPO) Zaigham Abbas said a surge was witnessed in incidents of motorcycle theft and lifting from business and commercial areas of Hazro, Hattain and Kamra during last couple of weeks.

He said a team was formed to trace such cases, which through CCTV images installed at various business centers identified the culprits and the images led to bust the four member gang. Astonishingly, the gang was led by a serving cop of Attock Police, he mentioned.

The SDPO said the leader identified as constable Mohammad Ali is posted in police lines Attock while other members of the gang included Mudassir Aziz, Abbass and Ramzan Iqbal.

He said that as many as ten motorcycles which were lifted from various areas were also recovered from the gang. He said that during preliminary interrogation, the gang has confessed to lifting and theft of number of motorcycles in the area and later selling at throw away prices.

Zaigham Abbas He said that besides registration of a criminal case against the accused cop, he was also suspended from service besides departmental inquiry was also initiated against him.