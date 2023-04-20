UrduPoint.com

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Member Held, Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an active member of motorcycle lifter gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles and illegal weapon from his possession.

According to details, SHO model police station Kohna Muhammad Qaiser along with his team raided and arrested a motorcycle lifter gang member named Muhammad Javed s/o Jamshaid resident of Adhi Wala and traced eight motorcycle theft bids.

The accused was involved in sale purchase of stolen motorcycles and spare parts. More revelations were expected from accused during investigation.

DPO Rana Omer Farooq appreciated the police team and hoped that they would continue such actions to curb such criminal elements in future also in order to ensure safety of lives and properties of people.

