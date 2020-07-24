Motorcycle lifter held, four stolen bikes recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

City Police on Friday have arrested a bike lifter and recovered four stolen bikes and spare parts from his possession, a police spokesman informed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :City Police on Friday have arrested a bike lifter and recovered four stolen bikes and spare parts from his possession, a police spokesman informed.

During course of action, Ratta Amral Police Station successfully arrested an accused namely Nadeem Khan who was involved in various cases of motorcycle theft and snatching in different localities.

Police have registered cases against him while further investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO), Muhamamd Ahsan Younis has appreciated the performance of the officials, saying, there was a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements.