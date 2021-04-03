UrduPoint.com
Motorcycle Lifter Held, Motorcycle Recovered In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:05 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya police arrested a notorious motorcycle lifter and recovered motorcycle and other valuables from his possession here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya police arrested a notorious motorcycle lifter and recovered motorcycle and other valuables from his possession here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, police launched a crackdown against motorcycle lifters and arrested a notorious criminal Riaz Hussain.

Police also recovered one stolen motorcycle, cash Rs 60,000 and other valuables from his possession.

Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Amen said that the criminal has confessed four cases of motorcycle stealing and added that further investigations were underway from him.

