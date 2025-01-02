Open Menu

Motorcycle Lifter Held, Stolen Bikes Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 07:48 PM

Motorcycle lifter held, stolen bikes recovered

The Muzaffarabad police have arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered stolen motorcycle from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Muzaffarabad police have arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered stolen motorcycle from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Muzaffarabad police, under the supervision of SHO Bashir Ahmed, launched a special crackdown on the criminals involved in stealing motorcycles of citizens.

The police arrested Danish and recovered six stolen motorcycles from his possession by tracing six cases from him.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested suspect and more recoveries were expected from him, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Muzaffarabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

2 minutes ago
 Motorcycle lifter held, stolen bikes recovered

Motorcycle lifter held, stolen bikes recovered

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of PML-N leader

Nawaz condoles demise of PML-N leader

2 minutes ago
 DIG Raza chairs meeting on crime prevention measur ..

DIG Raza chairs meeting on crime prevention measures

2 minutes ago
 Punjab ministers review winter emergency arrangeme ..

Punjab ministers review winter emergency arrangements in Murree

2 minutes ago
 Price of gold increased by 1, 100 per tola in Paki ..

Price of gold increased by 1, 100 per tola in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
10-marla state land retrieved

10-marla state land retrieved

13 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss collaboration between WFD, service ..

Meeting discuss collaboration between WFD, service providers

13 minutes ago
 WASA recovers Rs.9m from defaulters, detaches 318 ..

WASA recovers Rs.9m from defaulters, detaches 318 connections during December

13 minutes ago
 Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration ..

Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration issues travel advisory

21 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheik ..

Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheikh

32 minutes ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Kh ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visits Dreams Project si ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan