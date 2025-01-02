Motorcycle lifter held, stolen bikes recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Muzaffarabad police have arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered stolen motorcycle from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Muzaffarabad police, under the supervision of SHO Bashir Ahmed, launched a special crackdown on the criminals involved in stealing motorcycles of citizens.

The police arrested Danish and recovered six stolen motorcycles from his possession by tracing six cases from him.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested suspect and more recoveries were expected from him, police sources added.