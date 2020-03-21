UrduPoint.com
Motorcycle Lifter Held, Two Stolen Bikes Recovered In Multan

Cantt police have arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles and cash from his possession here on Saturday

Taking action on rising incidents of motorcycle theft, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak formed a special team led by DSP Cantt circle Imran Mushtaq to arrest the criminals.

The police team arrested notorious motorcycle lifter Ali Sher and recovered two stolen motorcycles and cash Rs 35000 from his possession.

The arrested criminal was involved in various cases of motorcycle stolen at different police stations.

A case has been registered against him and investigations have been started for more recoveries, police sources said.

