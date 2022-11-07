Motorcycle Lifter Held With Stolen Bike
Published November 07, 2022
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered a stolen bike from his possession during routine checking on Monday.
According to police sources, a police team of City police was led by ASI Muhammad Arshad was on routine patrolling when they stopped a suspicious motorcyclist namely Ali Abbas near Adda Norag Shah and asked him from the documents of the motorcycle.
During a counter check through the online mobile application, the motorcycle was found stolen. The police said that the motorcycle registration number KWL/9986 was stolen away from Khanewal in premises of Nawan Sheher police station a few weeks ago.
The police took the motorcycle into custody and registered the case against the outlaws. Further investigations were underway from the arrested outlaw, police sources added.