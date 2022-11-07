UrduPoint.com

Motorcycle Lifter Held With Stolen Bike

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Motorcycle lifter held with stolen bike

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered a stolen bike from his possession during routine checking on Monday.

According to police sources, a police team of City police was led by ASI Muhammad Arshad was on routine patrolling when they stopped a suspicious motorcyclist namely Ali Abbas near Adda Norag Shah and asked him from the documents of the motorcycle.

During a counter check through the online mobile application, the motorcycle was found stolen. The police said that the motorcycle registration number KWL/9986 was stolen away from Khanewal in premises of Nawan Sheher police station a few weeks ago.

The police took the motorcycle into custody and registered the case against the outlaws. Further investigations were underway from the arrested outlaw, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Khanewal From

Recent Stories

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaull ..

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaullah closed

54 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

2 hours ago
 PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

4 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.