Motorcycle-lifters arrested,eight bikes recovered

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:18 PM

The district police arrested two members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered eight bikes from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The district police arrested two members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered eight bikes from them.

Police said on Tuesday that the both the accused were involved in dozen of motorcycle-lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of city police station.

A police team conducted raid at 49 NB and arrested two motor-bike lifters-- Gulbaz and Ameer Hamza.

Police registered case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

