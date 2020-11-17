Motorcycle-lifters Arrested,eight Bikes Recovered
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:18 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The district police arrested two members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered eight bikes from them.
Police said on Tuesday that the both the accused were involved in dozen of motorcycle-lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of city police station.
A police team conducted raid at 49 NB and arrested two motor-bike lifters-- Gulbaz and Ameer Hamza.
Police registered case and started investigation.