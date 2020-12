SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The police arrested three members of a motorcycle-lifter gang and recovered 32 bikes on Thursday.

The police said that the gang was involved in dozens of motorcycle lifting incidents andthe accused were identified as Khurram Shahzad, Sheraz Haider and Ameer Hamza.

A case has been registered against the accused.