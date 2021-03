SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against motorcycle lifters gang, the police arrested three members and recovered four stolen bikes from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that gang was involved in dozens of motorcycles lifting.

The accused were identified as Ali Raza, Faisal Imran and Sanaullah.

Police had registered a case against the accused.