Motorcycle lifters gang busted

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Tuesday to have busted a four-member

motorcycle lifters gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments

and motorcycles from them.

On the direction of DPO Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq, Cantt police

arrested the outlaws and Rs 200,000 in cash, 21 motorcycles,

3 tola ornaments and illicit weapons from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.