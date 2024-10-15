Motorcycle Lifters Gang Busted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Tuesday to have busted a four-member
motorcycle lifters gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments
and motorcycles from them.
On the direction of DPO Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq, Cantt police
arrested the outlaws and Rs 200,000 in cash, 21 motorcycles,
3 tola ornaments and illicit weapons from their possession.
Cases have been registered against the outlaws.
Recent Stories
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand operation launched against illegal gold mining30 seconds ago
-
One killed, another injured in road accident33 seconds ago
-
Abducted student recovered; uncle arrested45 seconds ago
-
Governor for implementing job quota of differently-abled persons50 seconds ago
-
Dera police making all out efforts to control crime54 seconds ago
-
Two SHOs appointed11 minutes ago
-
Tank administration takes steps to ensure basic necessities of life for citizens11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China resolve to deepen strategic cooperation21 minutes ago
-
Walk organized on "White cane safety day"21 minutes ago
-
Over 200, 000 AMI meters installed in various areas of Rawalpindi so far21 minutes ago
-
Indian External Affairs Minister arrives to attend SCO Summit21 minutes ago
-
Work on Liaquat Memorial Hospital to soon restart: Minister31 minutes ago