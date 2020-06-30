Motorcycle lifters gang busted in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):-:In a crackdown against motorcycle lifters gang, Sargodha police arrested ten members of a bike-lifters gang and recovered 26 stolen bikes from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that gang was involved in dozen of motorcycle lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of City police station, Urban Area, Satellite town, Factory Area and Sajid Shaheed police stations.

The accused were identified as Hamza, Atif, Khurram Shehzad, Naeem, Sajid Hussain, Muhammad Amjad, Shahzad, Imran, Ghulam Abbas andUmar Daraz.

A case has been registered against the accused.