Motorcycle lifters steal bike from THQ

NOSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The unidentified persons here on Thursday lifted the motorbike from Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ).

The police spokesman said the bike lifters stole the motorcycle of Nadeem Qasim, a resident of Badrota road.

The police registered a case and launched investigation.

