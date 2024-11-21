Motorcycle Lifters Steal Bike From THQ
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM
NOSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The unidentified persons here on Thursday lifted the motorbike from Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ).
The police spokesman said the bike lifters stole the motorcycle of Nadeem Qasim, a resident of Badrota road.
The police registered a case and launched investigation.
