Motorcycle Lifting Gang Busted In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Karachi's Jamshed Quarters Police managed to arrest a five-member gang involved in motorcycle theft during an operation conducted on Monday near the Jahangir Road Inquiry Office.

According to police officials, during the raid, police recovered three motorcycles, four engines, and several spare parts from the gang's possession.

The suspects were identified as Imad, Mudasir, Tahir, Khalid, and Rashid and reportedly were involved in stealing motorcycles from various parts of the city, reported a private news channel.

The police further revealed that the arrested individuals are habitual offenders with a criminal history, including cases of armed robbery, illegal possession of weapons, police encounters, and motorcycle snatching.

Investigations were ongoing to uncover the gang's network and additional crimes they may have committed. Authorities were also working to identify buyers and accomplices linked to the illegal operation.

