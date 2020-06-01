UrduPoint.com
Motorcycle Market Closed On Violation Of SOPs In Kot Addu

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant commissioner Kot Addu Dr Fayyaz Ali got a motorcycle market closed in the city on Monday after noticing violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) meant to spread of coronavirus.

During a surprise visit to the market, the AC expressed displeasure over non observance of SOPs and ordered of closing down the market to be closed.

All the shops were closed immediately.

AC advised shopkeepers to be cautious against the virus threat to keep themselves and others safe. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against the violators, AC warned.

