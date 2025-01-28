Open Menu

Motorcycle, Other Valuables Snatched From Two Persons

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025

Motorcycle, other valuables snatched from two persons

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The robbers here on Tuesday snatched motorcycle, cash and mobile phone from two persons including woman.

The police spokesperson said armed persons took away motorcycle and cash Rs 45,000 from a man namely Saqib on gunpoint near Village, 41/12 L.

In another incident, the armed dacoits looted Rs 20,000 and mobile phone from a woman, Samia Sattar.

The police registered cases against unidentified persons and launched further investigations.

