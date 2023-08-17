Motorcycle pulled into river in Upper Chitral

A bike rider, from Sur Reach Upper Chitral, while going to school on Thursday fell into the river along with his motorcycle

Upper Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A bike rider, from Sur Reach Upper Chitral, while going to school on Thursday fell into the river along with his motorcycle.

Rescue 1122 swimmer team who conducted a search operation at various places in Chitral River said that still no trace of the lost person.

Rescue 1122 recovered the motorcycle from the river at the accident site during the search operation.

According to preliminary information, Anwaruddin who was a teacher by profession was going to school with his younger brother when the accident took place, Police said that the brother of Anwar was safe Miraculously.