Open Menu

Motorcycle Pulled Into River In Upper Chitral

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Motorcycle pulled into river in Upper Chitral

A bike rider, from Sur Reach Upper Chitral, while going to school on Thursday fell into the river along with his motorcycle

Upper Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A bike rider, from Sur Reach Upper Chitral, while going to school on Thursday fell into the river along with his motorcycle.

Rescue 1122 swimmer team who conducted a search operation at various places in Chitral River said that still no trace of the lost person.

Rescue 1122 recovered the motorcycle from the river at the accident site during the search operation.

According to preliminary information, Anwaruddin who was a teacher by profession was going to school with his younger brother when the accident took place, Police said that the brother of Anwar was safe Miraculously.

Related Topics

Accident Police Sur Chitral SITE Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Indonesia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Indonesia on Independence Day

3 minutes ago
 Parliamentary committee to decide interim CM of Ba ..

Parliamentary committee to decide interim CM of Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 MC Orangi Town inspects park

MC Orangi Town inspects park

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Abdullah, Ibrahim, Nauman, Ahmad victor ..

Pakistan's Abdullah, Ibrahim, Nauman, Ahmad victorious in Asian Jr Individual Sq ..

3 minutes ago
 UNECO organizes two-day workshop on safeguarding i ..

UNECO organizes two-day workshop on safeguarding intangible cultural heritage

3 minutes ago
 Book "Landmarks of Pakistan" by German artist laun ..

Book "Landmarks of Pakistan" by German artist launched

3 minutes ago
SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electri ..

SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity

18 minutes ago
 Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Phys ..

Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Physical remand

17 minutes ago
 Rapid growth in Pakistan's population raises conce ..

Rapid growth in Pakistan's population raises concerns: Wali Muhammad

9 minutes ago
 ANP KP announced provincial Election Cell

ANP KP announced provincial Election Cell

9 minutes ago
 Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir takes oath as Caretake ..

Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir takes oath as Caretaker CM Sindh

9 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador calls on Air Chief

U.S. Ambassador calls on Air Chief

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan