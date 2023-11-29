Motorcycle rickshaw body manufacturing banned

In line with the directions of caretaker Punjab government, the District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) and City Traffic Police have warned the motorcycle rickshaw body manufacturers to stop their illegal business

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) In line with the directions of caretaker Punjab government, the District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) and City Traffic Police have warned the motorcycle rickshaw body manufacturers to stop their illegal business.

In an emergency meeting, held with workshop owners here on Wednesday, DRTA Ahmad Raza and CTO Maqsood Ahmad Lone warned them to immediately wind up their illegal business; otherwise, their workshops would be sealed and heavy penalties would be imposed on them.

They said that motorcycles were registered with the Excise Department as motorbikes and converting the two-wheelers into rickshaw by attaching the body was against the law. He clarified that a crackdown was being initiated by the district administration in that regard and stern legal action would be taken over non-compliance of orders.

The CTO said that making roads accident-free was a priority and the city traffic police would fulfill its responsibilities.