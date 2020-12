Motorcycle-rickshaw driver killed in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :A motorcycle-rickshaw driver was killed in an accident near Kanganpur area, here on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Iqbal, resident of Meerlay, was travelling towards Chhabbar on a loader motorcycle-rickshaw when his clothes entangled in the bike's chain. As a result, he was strangled.

Police have shifted the body to THQ Hospital Chunian.