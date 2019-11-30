Motorcycle rider died in road mishaps

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :A motorcycle rider died in a road accident at Sillanwali-Sargodha road in Sillanwali police limits.

Police Saturday said motorcycle rider Muhammad Aslam resident of Chak 120-NB was going to his home when a speeding recklessly driven car hit the motorbike near chak 116 NB and resultantly he died on spot.

The driver of the car fled from the scene.

The Sillanwali police have handed over the dead body to his heirs and started further investigations.