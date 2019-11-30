UrduPoint.com
Motorcycle Rider Died In Road Mishaps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:27 PM

Motorcycle rider died in road mishaps

A motorcycle rider died in a road accident at Sillanwali-Sargodha road in Sillanwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :A motorcycle rider died in a road accident at Sillanwali-Sargodha road in Sillanwali police limits.

Police Saturday said motorcycle rider Muhammad Aslam resident of Chak 120-NB was going to his home when a speeding recklessly driven car hit the motorbike near chak 116 NB and resultantly he died on spot.

The driver of the car fled from the scene.

The Sillanwali police have handed over the dead body to his heirs and started further investigations.

