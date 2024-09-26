Open Menu

Motorcycle Rider Killed In Collision With Truck

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Motorcycle rider killed in collision with truck

DERA MURAD JAMALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A tragic accident occurred on the national highway near Dera Murad Jamali resulting in the death of a motorcycle rider and the injury of another, on Thursday.

According to the police, a high-speed Mazda truck collided with a motorcycle within the limits of the Mongolian Police Station.

The accident claimed the life of the motorcycle rider, Yasir Bugti who died on the spot.

The other rider identified as Abdul Ghani was severely injured in the incident.

Upon receiving the information, the police promptly reached the scene and transported the deceased and the injured to the Dera Murad Jamali hospital.

The injured individual was later referred to the Larkana hospital in critical condition.

The police have taken the Mazda truck involved in the accident into custody and arrested the driver.

The authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the collision and to take appropriate action.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Police Station Driver Died Larkana Dera Murad Jamali Mazda

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

4 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

33 minutes ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

41 minutes ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

51 minutes ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

6 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

14 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

19 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

19 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

19 hours ago
 Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan