Motorcycle rider killed in collision with truck

DERA MURAD JAMALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A tragic accident occurred on the national highway near Dera Murad Jamali resulting in the death of a motorcycle rider and the injury of another, on Thursday.

According to the police, a high-speed Mazda truck collided with a motorcycle within the limits of the Mongolian Police Station.

The accident claimed the life of the motorcycle rider, Yasir Bugti who died on the spot.

The other rider identified as Abdul Ghani was severely injured in the incident.

Upon receiving the information, the police promptly reached the scene and transported the deceased and the injured to the Dera Murad Jamali hospital.

The injured individual was later referred to the Larkana hospital in critical condition.

The police have taken the Mazda truck involved in the accident into custody and arrested the driver.

The authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the collision and to take appropriate action.