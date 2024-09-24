Motorcycle rider killed in road accident in Chichawatni

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A young man riding a motorcycle was killed while another was injured after a car hit them on the Chichawatni Okanwala road on Monday.

According to the police, the accident occurred due to speeding near a private housing society near 109.

The injured youth has been transferred to the tehsil hospital while the car driver fled the scene with the vehicle.

The police are investigating the incident and have launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing driver.