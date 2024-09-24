Motorcycle Rider Killed In Road Accident In Chichawatni
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A young man riding a motorcycle was killed while another was injured after a car hit them on the Chichawatni Okanwala road on Monday.
According to the police, the accident occurred due to speeding near a private housing society near 109.
The injured youth has been transferred to the tehsil hospital while the car driver fled the scene with the vehicle.
The police are investigating the incident and have launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing driver.
Recent Stories
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting of pre public accounts committee3 minutes ago
-
DG PHA focuses on Sahiwal's beautification despite challenges3 minutes ago
-
Sheikhupura sees drop in crimes after crackdown3 minutes ago
-
ICT Police prohibits officers, staff from social media activity without permission12 minutes ago
-
Drumbeats resound: Centuries-old tradition continues to echo in KP despite social media noise12 minutes ago
-
CM hosts online open forum on Facebook13 minutes ago
-
Emergency arrangements reviewed for congregation13 minutes ago
-
Attempt to kidnap student foiled in Swat23 minutes ago
-
PFA teams visit markets to ensure quality food items to people23 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit23 minutes ago
-
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercise Asad Al Bahr25 minutes ago
-
Annual Seerat conference held33 minutes ago