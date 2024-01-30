Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Three motorcycle riders on Tuesday opened fire on a traffic warden in Samanabad Lahore.

According to private news channel, the incident took place when the traffic warden stopped the motorcyclists, the motorcyclists opened fire after heated argument.

According to police sources, the warden was unharmed in the incident, while a search was started for the fled motorcyclists with the help of CCTV cameras.