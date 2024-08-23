Motorcycle Riding Family Injured In Hit By Police Van
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM
A police pick-up van allegedly hit a motorcycle riding family at Chak 261/EB and left all the four members of the family severely injured, here on Friday
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A police pick-up van allegedly hit a motorcycle riding family at Chak 261/EB and left all the four members of the family severely injured, here on Friday.
According to details, Muhammad Amjad was riding his motorcycle along with his wife Asma Bibi and two sons -- Hamd Azan (5) and 10-month old Faizan, when a police van approaching from the opposite direction hit them.
The police pick-up driver escaped after the accident.
Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to THQ hospital Burewala. Father and his son Azan had fractures in their legs while 10 month old Faizan was in critical condition. His wife also suffered injuries.
DSP Burewala Sardar Zafar Iqbal Dogar reached the hospital, met the injured family members and promised to take action against the driver, police said.
