Motorcycle Snatcher Held, Motorcycle Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Dolphin Force arrested a notorious robber and motorcycle snatcher during patrolling on the premises of Shah Rukan-e-Alam on Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, the Dolphin Force squad was on routine patrol when they stopped a suspicious motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist, instead of following the instructions, tried to escape from the scene.
The officials of the force arrested the criminal after chasing him and recovering a snatched motorcycle from his possession.
In another action, the Dolphin Force recovered a stolen motorcycle from the Gulgasht police station area.
"Both criminals have been handed over to Shah Rukan-e-Alam and Gulgasht police stations, respectively, where further investigations are underway; however, the Names of the arrested criminals were not being disclosed for investigation purposes," the spokesman added.
