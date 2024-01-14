Open Menu

Motorcycle Snatcher Held, Motorcycle Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Dolphin Force arrested a notorious robber and motorcycle snatcher during patrolling on the premises of Shah Rukan-e-Alam on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, the Dolphin Force squad was on routine patrol when they stopped a suspicious motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, instead of following the instructions, tried to escape from the scene.

The officials of the force arrested the criminal after chasing him and recovering a snatched motorcycle from his possession.

In another action, the Dolphin Force recovered a stolen motorcycle from the Gulgasht police station area.

"Both criminals have been handed over to Shah Rukan-e-Alam and Gulgasht police stations, respectively, where further investigations are underway; however, the Names of the arrested criminals were not being disclosed for investigation purposes," the spokesman added.

