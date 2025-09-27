Open Menu

Motorcycle Snatcher Killed, Policeman Injured At Swabi

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Motorcycle snatcher killed, policeman injured at Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) A motorcycle snatcher was killed in exchange of fire near Batakra Road Swabi here on Saturday.

According to police, a motorcycle snatcher tried to escape and hide in upper portion of a building when he saw a police mobile team.

He started firing when police team tried to encircle him.

The criminal, identified as Farooq was killed when police resorted to firing. A constable was also injured by firing of the motorcycle snatcher.

Case has been registered and probe into the incident is underway.

