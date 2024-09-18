Motorcycle snatchers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A motorcycle snatcher was arrested, here on Wednesday.

A spokesman said the Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Police arrested the culprits with the help of Safe City cameras. A call was received on 15, and the Virtual Patrolling Officer began tracking through Safe City cameras.

Two motorcycles were seen roaming various roads in the city and the riders committed a robbery at a famous road shop. The snatchers would snatch a new motorcycle daily and abandon it after using it for robberies.

The virtual patrol officer provided all the evidence to the police concerned.

According to the spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority, the police arrested both suspects based on the evidence provided by the Safe City. Citizens are advised to dial 15 in case of any emergency immediately.