UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcycle Snatchers Arrested In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:48 PM

Motorcycle snatchers arrested in Lahore

Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) Iqbal Town smashed a motorcycle lifting and snatching gang and arrested its two members besides recovering motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) Iqbal Town smashed a motorcycle lifting and snatching gang and arrested its two members besides recovering motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

A special police team led by DSP (AVLS) Iqbal Town, Nawaz Cheema conducted a raid and arrested Shahzeb a ring leader of the gang and his accomplices Irfan and recovered six motorcycles.

During the interrogation, the snatchers confessed many incidents of motorcyclelifting committed in various areas of the metropolis.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

20 minutes ago

Oil and gas sector to fuel Indian post-COVID-19 gr ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

1 hour ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.