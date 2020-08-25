Motorcycle snatchers arrested in Lahore

Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) Iqbal Town smashed a motorcycle lifting and snatching gang and arrested its two members besides recovering motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) Iqbal Town smashed a motorcycle lifting and snatching gang and arrested its two members besides recovering motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

A special police team led by DSP (AVLS) Iqbal Town, Nawaz Cheema conducted a raid and arrested Shahzeb a ring leader of the gang and his accomplices Irfan and recovered six motorcycles.

During the interrogation, the snatchers confessed many incidents of motorcyclelifting committed in various areas of the metropolis.