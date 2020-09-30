Motorcycle snatchers gang busted

The Khairpur Police busted a gang of motorcycle snatchers and recovered 15 snatched bikes from their possession. SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi said on Wednesday that a team, after completing homework over a motorcycle snatching crime, had found a clue about a gang of motorcycle snatchers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Khairpur Police busted a gang of motorcycle snatchers and recovered 15 snatched bikes from their possession. SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi said on Wednesday that a team, after completing homework over a motorcycle snatching crime, had found a clue about a gang of motorcycle snatchers.

The police team conducted a raid arrested the accused as well as recovered 15 snatched and stolen motorcycles.

He said that Zahid Phulpoto, Noor Muhammed Gopnag and Irfan Solangi were among the arrested gang members. The SSP Khairpur handed over the motorcycles to the victims.