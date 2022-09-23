Motorcycle snatchers gang busted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Gulgasht police Multan arrested three criminals and recovered stolen valuables from their possession in an operation on Friday.

The 'Nisar gang', notorious for involvement in motorcycle snatching and theft incidents, yielded recovery of two motorcycles, cash, all valuing Rs 300,000, besides a 30 bore pistol, police spokesman said.

The investigation process helped police resolve five motorcycle snatching/lifting cases during interrogation of accused including ring leader Nisar besides Bilal and Sikandar.