UrduPoint.com

Motorcycle Snatchers Gang Busted

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Motorcycle snatchers gang busted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Gulgasht police Multan arrested three criminals and recovered stolen valuables from their possession in an operation on Friday.

The 'Nisar gang', notorious for involvement in motorcycle snatching and theft incidents, yielded recovery of two motorcycles, cash, all valuing Rs 300,000, besides a 30 bore pistol, police spokesman said.

The investigation process helped police resolve five motorcycle snatching/lifting cases during interrogation of accused including ring leader Nisar besides Bilal and Sikandar.

Related Topics

Multan Police Criminals All From

Recent Stories

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in ..

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in coping with devastating floods

44 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engag ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engaged

57 minutes ago
 Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

1 hour ago
 OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US ..

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Af ..

2 hours ago
 PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.