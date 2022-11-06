Motorcycle snatchers gang busted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Wah Cantonment police on Sunday busted a gang of motorcycle snatchers and arrested their two members besides recovery of seven motorcycles.

According to spokesman, Wah Cantonment police acting on a tip off, raided at the hide out the gang known as "Bilal gang" and recovered seven motorcycles, cell phones and weapons utilized in different snatching activities.

The spokesman said the gang two members including ring leader Bilal and Sajjad were arrested while Zameer and Ahmed remain successful in escaping the police hunt so far.