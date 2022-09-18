Motorcycle snatchers held in Kalat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Kalat Police arrested motorcycle snatchers and recovered snatched motorcycle during a raid conducted on Sunday.

Kalat police said that on a tip off police raided an area in the outskirt of the city and arrested two motorcycle snatchers including Raz Muhammad and Dawood Haroon.

"Stolen motorcycle 70 CD was also recovered from their possessions,"Further investigation is underway against them.