Motorcycle stunts claim lives of brothers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Two teenager brothers lost their lives in a road traffic accident while performing stunts on their motorcycles in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 16-year-old Shehroz Ali and his brother 17-year-old Bilal Sarwar residents Sultan Town Chak No.

8 were reportedly performing stunts by their motorcycles on Daewoo Road when they collided with a mini truck coming from opposite direction near Punjab Small Estate Industries Chak No.100-JB.

As a result, both brothers received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to mortuary of Allied Hospital,while the police was investigating the incident, he added.