Motorcycle Stunts Claim Lives Of Brothers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Two teenager brothers lost their lives in a road traffic accident while performing stunts on their motorcycles in the area of Nishatabad police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 16-year-old Shehroz Ali and his brother 17-year-old Bilal Sarwar residents Sultan Town Chak No.
8 were reportedly performing stunts by their motorcycles on Daewoo Road when they collided with a mini truck coming from opposite direction near Punjab Small Estate Industries Chak No.100-JB.
As a result, both brothers received serious injuries and died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to mortuary of Allied Hospital,while the police was investigating the incident, he added.
Recent Stories
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid Milad u Nabi celebrated in Tando Adam2 minutes ago
-
Women among four drug dealers held, over 16kg hashish recovered in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference highlights the Prophet's (PBUH) guidance for modern educational reforms2 minutes ago
-
Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) procession held2 minutes ago
-
Adoption of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW)'s teaching essential for prosperity, says Nawabzada Iftekhar12 minutes ago
-
Cabinet Committee on Law & Order visit central control room to monitor security arrangements12 minutes ago
-
Salik calls for education reform rooted in teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Seerat-un-Nabi Co ..22 minutes ago
-
Russian deputy PM to visit Islamabad Wednesday22 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad u Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in Jamshoro22 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 50s on Crunchbase23 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews performance of district departments32 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in Bahawalpur, Milad Conferences held42 minutes ago